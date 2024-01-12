Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. President and CEO David Smith retired as of December 2023, succeeded by Dan Funk as AWG's new president and CEO.

Smith joined AWG in 2003 and became president and CEO in 2015. Under Smith’s leadership, AWG experienced significant growth and success, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. He was instrumental in steering the company through various challenges and played a key role in shaping AWG’s strategic direction. During his time with AWG, the cooperative and membership grew from a Midwest company supplying 1,200 stores and three divisions with sales of $3.2 billion to a sprawling company with divisions across the central U.S. with retail sales exceeding $24 billion and wholesale sales exceeding $12 billion.

“It has been an incredible journey leading AWG, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together," Smith said. "I am confident in the bright future ahead for the company under Dan Funk’s capable leadership.”

Funk started his career with AWG as president of AWG’s subsidiary, Valu Merchandisers Co. in October 2012. After two years leading VMC, he held roles of increasing responsibility including leading center store, merchandising and marketing, supply chain and, most recently, as COO where he had responsibility for operations for the cooperative. Before AWG, Funk held numerous food retail and wholesale positions for leading independent and chain grocers.

“I am honored to lead AWG into its next chapter," Funk said. "I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by David and working collaboratively with our talented leadership team, membership, and board of directors to drive continued innovation and growth.”

Source: Associated Wholesale Grocers