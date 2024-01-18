Steph Carlson has joined the National Pork Producers Council as assistant vice president of state and national relations. In her role, she will serve as the primary NPPC point of contact for state pork organizations. Carlson will be based in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Steph’s wealth of experience will be a huge asset to NPPC and state associations,” said Cody McKinley, NPPC vice president of operations and state and national relations. “Her agricultural roots run deep, and I’m confident she will represent the industry well and be a trusted, insightful resource.”

Carlson most recently served as U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) deputy legislative director and policy advisor. She also has worked for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and former U.S. Representative David Young (IA-03). Additionally, Carlson was the producer outreach and federal policy director at the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“Returning home to Iowa and joining the NPPC team is a tremendous opportunity to combine my policy experience and my passion for the pork industry,” said Carlson. “I am excited to work closely with our state pork organizations to advocate for pork producers all across the United States.”

Carlson earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science from Iowa State University. In addition to her professional achievements, Carlson is currently a First Lieutenant and serves as the company executive officer of Alpha Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Source: National Pork Producers Council