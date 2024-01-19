San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is announcing its 75th anniversary celebration, marking this milestone with key initiatives that embody the company's history, commitment to tradition and dedication to community enrichment.

“We are truly grateful to our customers, our suppliers, and our team members for everything they have done to help us reach this significant milestone,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO. “We are able to celebrate this benchmark because we fundamentally never waver on our quality, our culture, or our community.”

Name change

To honor its 75 years, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is unveiling a change to the name of its smoked sausage, transitioning from “Polish” to “Traditional.” This rebranding reflects the company's commitment to maintaining the high standards and authentic flavors that have defined Kiolbassa's legacy for 75 years. Consumers can anticipate seeing the updated packaging in retail and club stores starting late January.

Links of Love program

Rooted in founder Rufus Kiolbassa's World War II experiences as a meat salesman, the Links of Love program embodies the company's longstanding commitment to enriching lives.

“From the beginning, my grandfather created a DNA in our brand that would give back to our community,” said Kiolbassa. “As a company, we are dedicated to continuing his impactful work for generations to come.”

The program was initiated during COVID-19.

Bobby's Legacy program

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats pays tribute to Robert Alfred (Bobby) Kiolbassa, son of founders Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa, through the Bobby's Legacy program. Bobby, who took charge of the family business at a young age, had a passion for helping others. The company continues his legacy by supporting nonprofit organizations and fundraising events through this program.

For every two 10-pound boxes of Traditional polish-style sausage purchased, Kiolbassa will donate one box — each containing approximately 50 links — to eligible recipients. Eligible participants include those hosting charitable events or nonprofit fundraisers, military, first responders, schools and churches.

For more information on the 75th anniversary, the Traditional polish-style sausage rebranding or participation in the Links of Love and Bobby's Legacy programs, visit www.kiolbassa.com.

Source: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats