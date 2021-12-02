Kiolbassa Smoked Meats celebrates the first anniversary of its Links of Love Community Enrichment Program. Over the past year, Kiolbassa has donated more than 50 tons of Links of Love product to 26 cities throughout the U.S. These donations equate to over 589,000 individual servings distributed to those in need since November 2020. The donations were delivered to food banks and during disaster relief efforts such as Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, and the condominium building collapse in Miami.

The company has outlined the impact this program has had on the lives of thousands of Americans in its inaugural Links of Love Program Impact report that can be downloaded here.

“Since we opened our doors in 1949, my grandfather would feed anyone in need,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. “We are carrying on our family tradition of giving back by specifically targeting those we think are in the most critical times of their lives.”

Giving back to the community has been in Kiolbassa Smoked Meats DNA since 1949. Last year during the pandemic, the company redefined their community enrichment initiatives by creating the Links of Love program. This program uses an exclusively made fully cooked, all-pork product using the highest quality ingredients geared toward food insecurity endeavors through food banks and disaster relief efforts. Through this program, Kiolbassa hopes to enrich lives by raising awareness of the impact of food insecurity nationwide.

During the pandemic, food insecurity suddenly affected individuals from all walks of like that have never experienced it before, and the need for food assistance continues to grow. On average, 1 in 8 people experience food insecurity, and 1 in 5 of those are children, which equals approximately 42 million Americans.

“We have learned quite a bit over the past year while making these donations,” said Wendy Stiles, Kiolbassa’s community enrichment director. “We understand that protein is hard to come by when people are experiencing hardship. Our hope is to be just a small part of the food insecurity relief efforts by providing healthy meal options to those in need.”

Kiolbassa has been family-owned and operated for three generations, producing hand-crafted, smoked sausage, bacon and chorizo using the finest cuts of meat. The mission to enrich the lives of others through their Links of Love initiative is at the heart of Kiolbassa. Kiolbassa distributes their products to select grocery retailers and club stores across the United States and Mexico. Kiolbassa’s Links of Love community enrichment initiative is a national program focused on improving the lives of people who are suffering from food insecurity or unfortunately affected by natural disasters.

Kiolbassa encourages everyone to visit their local food banks website to learn how you can join the fight to end hunger.

For more information visit https://kiolbassa.com/links-of-love/.

Source: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats