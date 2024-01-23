Dorner has hired Dave Giffels as business development manager. Giffels will be working with the sales team to grow Dorner’s industrial and automation conveyor business into new markets and customer bases.

Giffels joins Dorner after spending most of his career in automation sales, including 12 years with Bosch selling palletized conveyor systems. His experience spans across the material handling industry to include work with manufacturers, integrators, channel partners, and customers.

“Dorner has a long, distinguished history and has developed a reputation as a company that knows how to make conveyor systems the right way,” Giffels said. “I look forward to getting to work with this well-established brand on the manufacturer side again and get out into the field with customers and salespeople.”

One of the first initiatives Giffels will be working on is incorporating a solutions-based sales approach in which salespeople will work with customers and channel partners to understand their operations before making recommendations based on each user’s specific goals.

Giffels can be contacted at dave.giffels@dorner.com.

Source: Dorner