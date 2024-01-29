Lake Odessa Livestock Auction Inc. and Laverne Lettinga

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a Decision and Order against Lake Odessa Livestock Auction Inc. and its owner, Laverne Lettinga, of Lake Odessa, Mich., on Jan. 2, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that Lake Odessa and Lettinga failed to maintain its custodial account properly, resulting in custodial shortages of $457,693 on Dec. 31, 2019, $432,070 on Jan. 31, 2020, and $390,512 on Feb. 28, 2020. The shortages were due, in part, to misuse and failure to deposit into the custodial account an amount equal to the proceeds received from the sale of consigned livestock.

Under the decision, Lake Odessa and Lettinga agreed to cease and desist order from failing to maintain its custodial account in accordance with regulations and were assessed a $15,000 civil penalty. Lettinga was suspended from any operations subject to the act for five years.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Dora Malykin, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-7051 or by email at dora.malykin@usda.gov.

Ravenna Auction LLC and Laverne Lettinga

The USDA also issued a Decision and Order against Ravenna Auction LLC and its owner, Laverne Lettinga, of Ravenna, Mich., on Jan. 2, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that Ravenna and Lettinga failed to maintain its custodial account properly, resulting in custodial shortages of $538,735 on Dec. 31, 2019, $360,943 on Jan. 31, 2020, and $307,093 on Feb. 28, 2020. The shortages were due, in part, to misuse and failure to deposit into the custodial account an amount equal to the proceeds received from the sale of consigned livestock.

Under the decision, Ravenna and Lettinga agreed to cease and desist order from failing to maintain its custodial account in accordance with regulations and were assessed a $15,000 civil penalty. Lettinga was suspended from any operations subject to the act for five years.

Source: USDA's AMS