Sonic is launching the Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos and the Pulled Pork Sandwich, available starting Feb. 5 through March 31 at Sonic locations nationwide. Sonic App users can get early access to these new offerings starting Jan. 29.

The Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with smoked pulled pork, signature cherrywood smoke sauce, pickles and American cheese, all within a toasted brioche bun. This product starts at $5.29 plus tax.

Sonic’s new take on totchos (also known as tot nachos) is the Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos — crispy tots topped with tender pulled pork and cherrywood smoke sauce. Pulled Pork BBQ Totchos start at $3.39 plus tax.

The Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich, offered at $3.99 plus tax, is a large portion of smoked pulled pork smothered in cherrywood smoke sauce and topped with pickles between a brioche bun.

"The passion for barbeque among our guests fueled the drive to put our own spin on these craveable favorites,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic. “We’re always pushing the boundaries and finding new ways to take fan-favorite items, like our cheeseburgers and tots, to the next level. These new items are a harmony of BBQ’s best flavors, proving BBQ really does make everything better.”

Source: Sonic Drive-In