Colorado Premium, a protein processor serving retailers, restaurant chains and meal delivery services, is announcing the opening of its third processing facility and its first to specialize in fully cooked sous vide proteins. Located in Greeley, Colo., the 175,000-square-foot facility includes space for future expansion and will employ up to 275 workers when fully operational.

“Sous vide cooking has increased in popularity as restaurant operators seek to consistently deliver high-quality, great tasting products at scale with less reliance on backhouse labor,” said Dan LaFleur, president of Colorado Premium. “We have built our business by leveraging our culinary and manufacturing expertise to support our customers’ growth initiatives and this facility provides the capacity to do that for many years to come.”

“Our new facility, with capabilities around searing, par frying, and sous vide cooking for all protein types, provides us multiple options to satisfy our customers’ needs,” said the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Zack Henderson.

“We have a dynamic development team that works in collaboration with our customers to develop innovative new product options that meet the evolving culinary preferences of their consumers,” Henderson said.

The new plant sits on a 20-acre site that Colorado Premium purchased in 2022 and reconfigured for the sous vide and raw processing production lines. The company’s headquarters and main production facility are located in Greeley, and a third processing facility operates in Denver. Colorado Premium currently employs more than 700 workers.

“Northern Colorado continues to be a wonderful place to live and do business, and we are thrilled to open this second location in Greeley,” LaFleur said. “The city was a tremendous help as we brought this project to fruition. Our elected officials and city staff have created a great climate for economic development, and they make it easy for businesses to grow and thrive here.”

Source: Colorado Premium