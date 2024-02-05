Hormel Foods, an Austin, Minn., establishment, is recalling approximately 945 pounds of ready-to-eat spiced deli ham products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat spiced deli ham product was packaged on Nov. 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

5-pound plastic-casing or various-weight packages sliced from a retail deli containing "Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices" with lot code 051424 represented on the immediate packaging. The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as "HML SPCD HAM-D SHAPE 9/5LB" with a case code 04472 and PREPARE/FRZ BY date of 05/14/24-07.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 199" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania. The retailers sliced the spiced ham in the deli area of the store for purchase by consumers.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that retail deli employees observed cheese in the spiced deli ham product during slicing. The spiced deli ham product does not contain milk, a known allergen, meaning milk is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in delis and foodservice locations' refrigerators and freezers. Delis and foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. Consumers who have purchased these products from the retail delis and have an allergy to milk should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Rick Williamson, manager of corporate communications and media relations, Hormel Foods, at Media@Hormel.com. Consumers can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations by using the contact us section on hormelfoods.com or by calling 1-800-523-4635, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS