The White Castle Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers are back. These shareable, bite-sized butterfly shrimp are available through March 31 at White Castles everywhere, excluding Tempe and Orlando locations.

The Shrimp Nibblers are coated in a seasoned batter and then fried. The Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, back this year after a successful launch in 2023, feature a spicy and flavorful kick mixed in the breading. Both are available in small, medium and sack sizes.

"Our Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers made big waves with our Cravers last year, so it only made sense to bring them back to shore in 2024." said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Between our Shrimp Nibblers, Clam Strips and the rest, we are diving deep to hook our Cravers with a wide variety of unique seafood options."

White Castle is also bringing back Clam Strips. This item is back on the menu in New York, New Jersey, Columbus and Detroit White Castles, and for a limited time in all other regions.

Source: White Castle