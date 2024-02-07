Chef Ralph Perrazzo, owner/creator of the American-owned Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs, is announcing that the company is expanding to over 10 states across the U.S. in Kroger Family of Companies locations in some of the biggest hot-dog-loving states including California, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin beginning in May 2024. Snap-O-Razzo also debuts their newest hot dog creation — the skinless “Big Fatty” Beefy Butcher Dog.

Additionally, the company's largest retail sale discount is active while supplies last through early April for Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs currently on shelf in select Smith’s, King Soopers and City Market stores in Nevada, Colorado and Utah.

Perrazzo reinvents the classic American hot dog experience in multiple styles. He uses premium ingredients and naturally smokes over maple wood.

“The Beefy Butcher Dog is the only hot dog ever created where you can see fresh onion and garlic pieces,” said Perrazzo. “They accentuate the natural sweetness of the beef and make these hot dogs extra floral.”

The Beefy Butcher Dogs are maple wood-smoked and stuffed in vegetable cellulose casings during smoking for a snappy bite not often found on a non-cased hot dog. It’s a sugar-free hot dog that has a buttery umami flavor with sweetness from fresh onion and garlic.

“It tastes like a charred, buttery steak when grilled or griddled,” said Perrazzo. “I’m excited for families across America to taste this new creation this spring and summer at their barbeques.”

Along with their new hot dog, Snap-O-Razzo offers their Spinner Snaps Roasted Jalapeno Wieners — made with fresh roasted jalapenos — in Kroger, Ralph’s, Roundy’s and Mariano’s beginning in spring 2024.

Snap-O-Razzo's hot dogs contain no MSG, fillers, additives, unnatural beef flavors, or gluten.

Source: Snap-O-Razzo