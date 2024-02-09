Jack Link's Protein Snacks, a global meat snack company, is announcing a new hire at its Perry, Ga., facility. Bringing more than a decade of experience in food manufacturing, Karl Diver will help oversee ongoing construction and advance operational readiness of the Jack Link's site due to open mid-2025. Diver started his role on Jan. 15 and reports directly to vice president of operations, Troy Allen.

"We are very excited for Karl to join the Jack Link's team and take on this critical leadership role in our important new Georgia facility," said Jack Link's North America chief operating officer, Brandon Walters. "I am also happy to announce that Karl will formally move to the Perry area from Atlanta in the May 2024 timeframe once we are done putting Karl through a rigorous onboarding process in all our facilities and support centers to learn our business, processes, and culture. The fantastic people of Perry and Houston County have been incredibly welcoming to Jack Link's and their continued support will set Karl and our team up for success ... "

When he makes the move to Perry later this spring, Karl will join plant engineer Robert Cortes as Jack Link's first two on-site employees, officing on the construction site until the plant is complete.

Source: Jack Link's