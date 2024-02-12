Cattler announces the launch of its interface with Elanco Animal Health Inc., as part of the agreement reached in September 2023, to provide data collaboration for customers participating in Elanco Knowledge Solutions (EKS) services that include, but are not limited to, Benchmark and Experior Data Services. This interface provides Cattler customers with streamlined access to comparability in these Elanco services and is designed to deliver continuous data to help cattle feeders optimize their practices.

EKS Executive Director Michael Genho said, "we're excited to begin this data collaboration partnership with Cattler to better serve our joint customers. Their innovative cattle management platform will give more global cattle producers access to Elanco's various data services and products. Through this partnership we can better serve our customers and enhance the producer's experience with the Cattler platform".

Elanco's Benchmark is a program that provides critical benchmark information to farmers, coming from hundreds of other beef cattle farms across North America that voluntarily participate sharing their own data to an anonymized database. Benchmark converts data into information to help cattle feeders identify strengths and opportunities to pursue and measure performance over time.

Cattler provides a management platform to cattle farmers across the Americas, from the U.S. and Canada to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Co-Founder and CEO of Cattler, Ignacio Albornoz, shared his view on this partnership. "We are looking forward to this agreement with such an important partner in Elanco as a global leader in the industry", he said. "We are convinced that there is an opportunity to really place value on all the available data around what other farms are doing. This is very powerful because it allows every farmer participating in this program to obtain actionable insights at the right moment he needs it, not just a random set of compiled statistics. The partnership will also allow our members to have access to Elanco´s data services and products, and in this regard, test themselves with the pool of users in the space."

Source: Cattler