Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson has launched a revamped website to enhance its e-commerce experience. The design, features and interface were developed with extensive customer input and thorough research on user needs, with the goal of facilitating a streamlined end-to-end product distribution process. The launch is part of a larger brand refresh, which includes an updated style guide and a new “Delivering the Exceptional” tagline as a guiding principle for employees' customer service.

“Nelson-Jameson has been a customer-centric company for more than 76 years, and customer insight was vital to the site design and development process,” said Nelson-Jameson President Mike Rindy. “We’re thrilled that the site reflects their feedback as well as best practices in site usability, resulting in an online space that’s intuitive, highly functional, and visually appealing.”

Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson has launched a revamped website based on extensive customer research to create an enhanced user experience for its customers. Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson.

The new site features a customer portal with login, a personalized home page with quick access to items such as a saved shopping list and previous orders, a robust learning center with industry insights and product buying guides, comprehensive product details including pricing, availability and specifications, and step-by-step order tracking. As part of the research process, the company conducted surveys in 2023 to gain a detailed understanding of its customer base, including demographics, ordering behaviors, impact of industry trends, and usage preferences. The new features enhance the existing core functionality and provide a more seamless and customized user experience.

Nelson-Jameson announced the website launch internally along with its updated brand style guide.

Source: Nelson-Jameson