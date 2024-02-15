The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo had 1,432 exhibitors covering 620,850 square feet of exhibit space, setting two new records. IPPE is the world's largest annual feed, meat, and poultry and egg industry event of its kind and is one of the 25 largest trade shows in the United States. IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

The 2024 IPPE had 31,353 registered attendees from the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries. There were 9,063 international visitors, a third new record, from 133 countries represented at IPPE. The largest group from a single country outside the U.S. was Canada, with 14.9% of registered attendees. As in previous years, Latin America had the strongest international presence, representing 45% of international visitors.

“We are very pleased and excited about our strong attendance numbers and this year’s record-breaking trade show floor. The turnout for the 2024 IPPE was outstanding, and the feedback from attendees has been extremely positive regarding time spent on the trade show floor, education sessions offered and opportunities to connect with colleagues and vendors. We expect next year’s IPPE to build on this success to ensure we continue to provide the best possible experience for attendees and exhibitors,” the three organizations said.

A week-long comprehensive schedule of education programs, which updated industry professionals on current issues and complemented the exhibit halls, helped drive attendance. This year’s educational lineup featured more than 80 hours of education sessions, ranging from food safety design principles to worker safety to sustainability initiatives for the meat, animal food, and poultry and egg industries, and more.

Next year’s IPPE will be held Jan. 28–30, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Show updates and attendee and exhibitor information are available at ippexpo.org.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY