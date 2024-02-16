Don Novo & Son, a Miami, Fla., establishment, is recalling approximately 9,330 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The RTE meat products were produced on Dec. 21, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

1-pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo CHORIZO FULLY COOKED” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1-pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo COSTILLAS AHUMADAS SMOKED PORK RIBS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

12-pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo JAMON DULCE SWEET COOKED HAM AND WATER PRODUCTS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

5.4-pound to 5.5-pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo MORTADELLA CUBANA CUBAN BRAND MORTADELA” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1.5-pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo LOMO AHUMADO SMOKED PORK LOIN” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34257” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Additionally, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jose Novo, owner of Don Novo & Son, at 786-718-2840 or donnovo@yahoo.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS