Enough, which produces fermented protein sustainably, and Cargill are expanding their current partnership to further innovate nutritious and sustainable alternative meat solutions. Cargill is investing in Enough’s most recent (Series C) growth funding campaign and has signed a commercial agreement to use and market its fermented protein.

Enough uses a pioneering technology that enables large-scale sustainable protein production of its signature Abunda mycoprotein. Abunda is grown by feeding fungi with sugars from sustainably sourced grain that is then fermented in a natural production process. This creates Abunda mycoprotein, a complete food ingredient that contains essential amino acids and is high in dietary fiber. Abunda is produced through a zero-waste fermentation process, with Cargill’s glucose syrup as a main source.

“Cargill is strengthening its partnership with ENOUGH because the world needs more protein that is grown more sustainably to keep pace with global population growth. Mycoprotein is an emerging ingredient with a disruptive role to play due to its many benefits including a meat-like texture, protein profile, scalability and sustainability,” said Belgin Kose, managing director, Cargill Meat and Dairy Alternatives. “We remain committed to bringing alternative and traditional protein source options to the table, and our collaboration with ENOUGH is one of the ways we can realize our purpose to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.”

Cargill and Enough already have a multifaceted partnership. Enough's first-of-its-kind 160,000-square-foot production facility, built in 2022, is co-located alongside a Cargill facility in Sas van Gent, The Netherlands. Cargill provides Enough with glucose syrup and utilities in addition to partnering with Enough in the EU-funded Plenitude consortium project.

With the expanded strategic partnership, Cargill will co-create, with customers, nutritious protein alternative foods containing Abunda mycoprotein by leveraging its broad portfolio of plant-based proteins, texturizers and fats, as well as its formulations and applications capabilities. Enough will continue to benefit from Cargill’s global footprint and feedstock technology expertise to scale up faster in Europe and beyond.

“Expanding our partnership with Cargill is an exciting step to accelerate the great strides we’ve already made through the co-location of our Sas van Gent facility,” said Jim Laird, CEO of Enough. “The alternative protein market is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and efficiency will come from collaboration with partners such as Cargill to leverage existing demand and supply chain to gain scale.”

Cargill is a suitable partner to help Enough achieve its aim to grow over one million tons of Abunda cumulatively by 2033. The company’s expertise in food solutions enables it to scale up new technologies in the alternative protein space as Enough builds additional capacity.

