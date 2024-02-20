IFCO, provider of reusable packaging containers, is announcing the successful acquisition of BEPCO, an established reusable-packaging pooling company based in Tallinn, Estonia. BEPCO operates a successful meat crate pool in the Baltics. The acquisition of BEPCO enables IFCO to expand its market presence and diversify its product portfolio in the region.

By joining forces with BEPCO, IFCO aims to leverage the combined expertise, resources and technological capabilities of both organizations to deliver enhanced value to customers. Together, the two companies will be positioned to address the evolving needs of customers in the Baltics.

"This strategic partnership allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers by leveraging the strengths of both organizations. IFCO and BEPCO share a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, we will continue to innovate, promote sustainability, and provide the high-quality packaging solutions our customers expect," said Michael Pooley, IFCO CEO.

"With BEPCO becoming part of the IFCO family, we are strategically well-positioned for the future. I am confident that this collaboration will bring about significant benefits for our customers, employees, and stakeholders. By combining our expertise, we look forward to contributing to a more sustainable future and customer-centric approach. And together, we will advance the technological development of the pooling solutions, broaden our geographical footprint and elevate the supply chain to the next level," said Margus Ärm, BEPCO CEO.

BEPCO will continue to operate under its own brand in the region. Nevertheless, BEPCO customers will benefit from IFCO´s long-standing global expertise in providing reusable packaging in a sustainable circular economy model. The merging of BEPCO and IFCO will unite local and global operating expertise, providing the financial backing to scale the business.

Source: IFCO