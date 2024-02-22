Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is announcing an update to the company's strategic focus and a realignment of its organizational structure, including several executive changes.

"For the past five years, our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth has been our north star and raising the good in food is what gives us purpose every day," said Maple Leaf Foods CEO, Curtis Frank. "As our business shifts from an intensive phase of investing in building and commissioning new plants to realizing the benefits of our world-class network, the time is appropriate to refine the strategies that underpin our Purpose and Vision through an evolved strategic Blueprint."

The company unveiled its new, evolved Blueprint, which acts as a strategic compass for the organization.

The company's new blueprint outlines five core strategies in Maple Leaf Foods' pursuit of delivering shared value for its stakeholders:

Lead the Way – By making better food, taking better care and nurturing a better planet.

Build Loved Brands – By growing consumer relevance, delivering impactful innovation and leveraging Maple Leaf Foods' unique capabilities.

Broaden our Impact – By extending our geographic reach, developing new channels and categories and diversifying the Maple Leaf Foods protein portfolio.

Operate with Excellence – By harnessing advanced technologies, applying data science and analytics and driving cost efficiency.

Develop Extraordinary Talent – By embedding Maple Leaf Foods' values-based culture, investing in future-ready leaders and inspiring enduring engagement.

In order to execute the strategies outlined in the blueprint, Maple Leaf Foods will bring its meat and plant-protein businesses together under a single umbrella through a refreshed organizational structure that supports its core strategies, optimizes its growth potential in key markets and provides clear accountabilities.

"The evolution of our Blueprint serves to bring clarity and focus to the entire company around how we will deliver on the core strategies that will propel Maple Leaf Foods forward," said Frank. "As an integrated protein company, we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us. Together we are a powerhouse, and we will leverage our combined strength to build our brands in Canadian, U.S. and international markets."

Executive changes

Adam Grogan has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer, effective immediately. Grogan has overall responsibility for leading prepared foods, including prepared meats, poultry, and plant protein, and the supply chain network across Canada and the United States. Grogan has been with Maple Leaf Foods for more than 25 years in diverse roles and brings a wide spectrum of experience in both operational and commercial leadership roles.

Casey Richards assumes the newly created role of president, Maple Leaf Foods USA, effective immediately. Richards is responsible for leading the company's growth in this high-potential market, including retail and foodservice. Richards has more than 20 years of global marketing and general management experience, including the last six years with Maple Leaf Foods. He brings a tremendous depth and breadth of North American food-industry experience, having worked for some of North America's largest food companies.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.