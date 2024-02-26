As part of the effort to fight hunger, the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo raised $33,314 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank through its "Giving Back to Atlanta" campaign. The donation included $14,500 in contributions from IPPE, Hawkins Inc. and WATT Global Media, with additional contributions of $4,824 from Expo Auctions and $2,160 from B and B Glass Studio/The Glass House. Numerous IPPE attendees made individual donations totaling $11,830.

"The support that IPPE and its attendees and exhibitors have given the Atlanta Community Food Bank is deeply appreciated. Contributions from these valued partners will help provide more than 100,000 meals to families in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, where one in four children face food insecurity each day," said Kyle Waide, president and CEO, Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“IPPE has been raising funds through its ‘Giving Back to Atlanta’ campaign since 2016. With the help of exhibitors and attendees who give to the campaign every year, more than $213,000 has been donated to date to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. We thank everyone that has helped contribute to fighting hunger in Atlanta,” said IPPE show organizers.

One in seven Americans, and an estimated 755,000 people in metro Atlanta, rely on food pantries and meal service programs to feed their families each year.

Sources: IPPE; USPOULTRY; AFIA; NAMI