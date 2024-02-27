Moon River Beef is introducing its Beef Subscription Boxes. Exclusively available on moonriverbeef.com, these boxes feature popular cuts that are free from antibiotics, hormones, pesticides and GMOs.

Starting at $70, Moon River Beef’s curated boxes include USDA-inspected, Prime-quality beef. Customers can select monthly or six-week delivery frequencies. Subscriptions can also be modified, skipped or canceled at any time.

“Inspired by the success of other national services, our Moon River Beef subscription boxes eliminate last-minute trips to the grocery store and also offer a unique opportunity for customers to support a local business, while enjoying the convenience of automatic delivery,” said Lisa Khan, owner of Moon River Beef. “What sets us apart is that unlike national boxes, our customers have the assurance of knowing exactly where their beef is sourced and the quality of the product. We use sustainable feeding practices, utilizing only the highest-quality feeds to ensure that the beef you get enriches every meal.”

All Moon River Beef subscription boxes are shipped frozen with dry ice in insulated packaging to ensure fresh product. The same cuts in each of Moon River Beef’s Subscription Boxes are also available individually as a one-time purchase online at https://moonriverbeef.com/shop.

Located in the banks and mountainsides of the Verde River Valley in Perkinsville, Ariz., Moon River Beef manages its 15,000 acres of Arizona grasslands with a dedication to regenerative farming, promoting sustainable practices that enhance soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem resilience. The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability has made it a preferred choice for Valley restaurants, including Tarbell’s, Quiessence at the Farm at South Mountain, Persepshen, Anhelo and more.

Source: Moon River Beef