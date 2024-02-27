Smokey Bones is sharing the success of its recent partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, a nonprofit operated by celebrity Chef Robert Irvine committed to transforming the lives of service members, veterans, first responders and their families. The donation comes on the heels of Smokey Bones’ recently launched collaboration with celebrity chef and philanthropist Robert Irvine, which featured a limited-time menu called Robert’s Ribfeast. As a culmination of the partnership, the brand is sharing that it has donated over $100,000 back to the Robert Irvine Foundation via a portion of the proceeds from sales of the Robert’s Ribfeast menu.

“We are honored to be able to contribute meaningfully to an organization that holds a special place in our hearts, supporting veterans and service members. We have been longtime supporters of the military community and are excited to have begun a lasting partnership with Robert Irvine and his Foundation – which is even more powerful as Robert is a true Smokey Bones fan,” said Cole Robillard, chief marketing officer at Smokey Bones. “We are thankful for the overwhelming generosity of our guests and employees, enabling us to help achieve this goal.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Smokey Bones and each member of their dedicated team, as well as to all the guests who rallied behind our fundraising initiatives for the Robert Irvine Foundation,” said Irvine. “This generous donation will significantly impact the lives of those who have selflessly served our country, and we are eternally thankful.”

Smokey Bones has historically offered a 10% discount to active and retired military members. As part of its continued commitment to supporting the military community and ongoing partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, Smokey Bones has increased that ongoing discount to 20%.

In an additional show of support and unity, the FAT Brands Foundation — the 501(c)(3) organization founded by FAT Brands in 2022 to support local nonprofits in the communities in which it operates — awarded the Robert Irvine Foundation a $10,000 grant in December 2023.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.