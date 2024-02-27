San Antonio, Texas, will host CattleCon 2025, the largest cattle-industry event in the country, Feb. 4–6, 2025. Thousands of cattlemen and women will gather to learn, conduct business and network.

CattleCon 2025 will feature popular events such as Cattlemen’s College, CattleFax Outlook Session, D.C. Issues Update, Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Banquet, Environmental Stewardship Regional Awards and Beef Quality Assurance Awards, along with a few new surprises to be announced.

The award-winning NCBA Trade Show will be one of the largest ever with several acres of displays as well as live cattle-handling demonstrations, educational sessions and entertainment. Trade-show exhibitors will feature the latest advancements, from equipment and technology to pharmaceuticals and feed supplements, all located under one roof.

Registration opens Aug. 19, and additional information will be available soon at convention.ncba.org.

Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association