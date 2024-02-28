The National Pork Producers Council is unveiling the 2024 World Pork Expo, set to take place on June 5–6 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

The two-day event promises an immersive experience from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, bringing together the global pork industry’s leaders for a schedule packed with opportunities for education and networking. The world’s largest pork-specific trade show will also return to showcase the latest products and innovations from across the industry.

“The World Pork Expo continues to be the pinnacle event for pork professionals worldwide,” said NPPC President Scott Hays. “This year, we’re excited to introduce a new two-day schedule to make every moment of the Expo jam-packed with value for our attendees.”

The 2024 expo will draw more than 10,000 pork producers and industry professionals. Participants will be able to engage with over 400 companies from North America and around the globe, showcasing the latest products, services and technologies in nearly 700 booths and more than 50 hospitality tents serving fresh pork products across almost 300,000 square feet of exhibit space.

"The Expo's new two-day setup, filled with educational content, business opportunities, and entertainment, highlights our commitment to the industry's growth and success, no matter the challenges we may face together, " Hays said. "We invite all industry professionals to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable experience."

New entertainment options

The 2024 World Pork Expo will see the return of live entertainment. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to celebrate the pork industry in a festive setting, providing attendees with days full of useful insights with entertainment, networking, and camaraderie to unwind after a day full of activities. Further details on the lineup will be shared in the upcoming months.

Online registration

Registration information will soon be available on WorldPork.org. Attendees are also encouraged to follow #WPX2024 on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to stay connected and informed.

Source: National Pork Producers Council