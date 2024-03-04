CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., a Beaumont, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products that may be contaminated with foreign materials — specifically, hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

The steamed chicken soup dumplings were produced on Dec. 7, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

6-ounce boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp.’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855. Members of the media with questions can contact CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp.'s media relations team at 507-537-8550 or questions@schwans.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.