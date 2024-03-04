Full Moon a brand known for its human-grade dog food and jerky treats, has announced the launch of its Artisanal Sausage Slices. Like all Full Moon products, Artisanal Sausage Slices are made using 100% human-grade ingredients sourced responsibly from family farms.

Now available in two recipes:

Chicken Apple Sausage: Apple morsels pair with cage-free chicken for a savory yet sweet treat.

Turkey Cranberry Sausage: Whole cranberries and bits of sweet potato take center stage with these turkey sausage slices.

“We know that using whole, real ingredients provide the best taste and quality possible for our pets,” said Ryan Perdue, founder of Full Moon Pet and fourth-generation Perdue family member. “With our new Artisanal line, we’re bringing the ‘fresh from the deli’ experience with soft and smoky sausage slices prepared with antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetable inclusions that are a perfect bite for small and bigger dogs alike.”

Full Moon Artisanal Sausage Slices are available in a 12-ounce format for an SRP of $13.99 and are the first 100% human-grade sausage available in store. Full Moon Artisanal Sausage Slices can be found in Albertson’s, HEB, Hannaford, Food Lion and on Amazon, as well as at FullMoonPet.com.

Source: Perdue Farms