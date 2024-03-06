Abbot's — a wellness company crafting versatile plant-rich products from real, whole food ingredients — has debuted in over 1,300 Publix locations across eight states. The Florida-born supermarket chain will carry Abbot's plant-rich 'Chorizo,' Ground 'Beef' and Fajita Chick'n in its produce department.

All of Abbot's products are made with 100% real food ingredients, like pea protein, mushrooms and extra virgin olive oil, and are free from the top nine allergens, preservatives, natural and artificial flavors and seed oils. The products are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved and Vegan Certified.

The expansion into Publix aligns with growing consumer interest in health and well-being. More than one in three consumers check both the nutrition label and ingredient list prior to purchase, and 75% of consumers plan to invest more in products with health-promoting benefits. Flexitarians — those who eat both animal-based and plant-based alternatives — now make up nearly half of the U.S. population. Thanks to its clean, wholesome and nutritionally robust ingredient label, Abbot's appeals to this growing flexitarian audience and has seen steady growth in the last 52 weeks in the natural channel.

"Food is information; it can either heal or harm," said Kerry Song, founder and CEO of Abbot's. "At Abbot's, we're deeply committed to crafting plant-powered proteins that not only taste absolutely delicious, but give your body what it needs to thrive. Thanks to Publix, we'll be able to share the transformative power of good, clean food with more and more people."

Abbot's products are now available in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Publix, Sprouts, Target, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market and Fresh Thyme, among others. For a comprehensive list of locations, visit https://abbots.com/where-to-buy.

Source: Abbot's