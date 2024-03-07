Aquamar is introducing new shellfish innovations at the 2024 Seafood Expo North America, taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 10–12, 2024.

Visitors to the Aquamar booth, #959, will get the first sneak peek at the brand's new seafood innovations modeled after traditional dishes from Italy and Spain. These ready-to-heat, refrigerated offerings provide a simple solution to meet consumer interest in eating more seafood. Aquamar will also be sampling several of the new innovations at the Wave Makers' Zone, a new area of the expo, on March 11 from 2–2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Aquamar's new shellfish offerings:

Aquamar Wild Red Shrimp in Lobster Sauce: All-natural wild-caught red shrimp from Argentina with a subtle sweetness.

Aquamar Baby Clams with Garlic: Baby clams with flavor from Italy.

Aquamar Seafood Medley in Seafood Sauce & Aquamar Mixed Seafood in Tomato Broth: Two medleys sourced from Italy include a blend of mussels, shrimp and baby clams.

Aquamar Shrimp Skewers in a Tangy Garlic Dressing: Ecuadorian shrimp prepared in a Spanish culinary tradition.

Aquamar Albariño Mussels with White Wine and Butter & Aquamar Steamed Mussels with Tomato and Garlic: Sustainably harvested mussels from Galicia, Spain.

"Since our inception, Aquamar has been rooted in innovation, starting with our founders who were instrumental in bringing surimi to North America all the way to today as we evolve alongside modern consumers with our new shellfish innovations sourced from Italy and Spain," said Daryl Gormley, CEO of Aquamar Inc. "From the shrimp to the clams and mussels, our latest offerings give retailers affordable, one-of-a-kind options that their consumers can enjoy in the comfort of home with almost no preparation needed. By collaborating with partners who share our commitment to providing superior and environmentally sustainable seafood, we are continuing our mission of ensuring everyone has access to healthy, high-quality protein."

In addition to sampling new seafood innovations at the booth, Aquamar will also be showcasing its ready-to-eat Seafood Tenders, available in four varieties — smoked salmon, cod, crab and savory haddock — as well as its Surimi portfolio, including Shred, Stick, Chunk and Flake.

To help raise consumer awareness and drive purchase, Aquamar has high-impact marketing and merchandising coupled with end-to-end sales support to help retailers. Along with consumer advertising and purchase incentives, the company has impactful in-store merchandising and an industry-first seafood department training program for all retailers.

