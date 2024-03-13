Vermont Smoke & Cure, producer of artisanal, smoked meat sticks, has announced the launch of four new products at Expo West. Visitors to Booth #N1805 (North Hall Level 200) can be the first to sample these additions to the company’s portfolio.

The new product introductions include:

Vermont Smoke & Cure Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Sticks – Made with 100% beef, these new sticks serve as a convenient meal in a snack-sized format, offering busy consumers a nutritious on-the-go option. Available in 1 -ounce and 24-count carton and 1-ounce and 6-count pouch.

Oven Roasted, Seasoned Turkey Sticks Carton & Pouch - Featuring aromatic seasonings to deliver a homestyle flavor, this new poultry stick is finished with a touch of hickory smoke. Available in 1-ounce and 24-count carton and 1-ounce and 6-count pouch.

Hickory Smoked Hot & Spicy Turkey Sticks Carton & Pouch - This turkey stick reportedly starts off with a smoky, American Southwestern-meets-"Dad’s spicy chili" blend of flavors. Consumers then experience the heat from a mix of paprika, chili and chipotle. Available in a 1-ounce and 24-count carton and 1-ounce and 6-count pouch.

Customer Favorites Variety Pack – Vermont Smoke & Cure brings the first and only multi-flavor meat-stick pouch to be mass distributed in retail. This variety pack of .5-ounce mini sticks offers an array of Vermont Smoke & Cure’s bestselling sticks, featuring customer favorites like the Original Beef & Pork, Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork and BBQ Seasoned Beef sticks. Available in a 12-count, .5-ounce Variety Pack.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these delicious new products that not only maintain the exceptional quality and flavor that Vermont Smoke & Cure is known for, but also align with consumer food trends in 2024,” said Michael Schafer, commercial business lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. “In our own quantitative research, we found that consumer demand for our new turkey flavors was overwhelming, among 36 other flavor options.”

Recent data show natural, better-for-you snacks on pace to reach $4.2 billion in sales by 2025, while 19% of consumers expect to increase natural salty snack purchases in the next year (SPINS).

Taste remains a non-negotiable factor, with 74% of consumers refusing to sacrifice taste when selecting snacks (2024 U.S. Snack Index). Vermont Smoke & Cure offers snack sticks that use a smokehouse approach, honed since 1962. Using a one-of-a-kind smoking process, the company infuses its meats with distinct flavors. Every stick is produced from hand-trimmed meat or poultry, in small batches that are handcrafted and slow-cooked with an 18+ hour cook process. Vermont Smoke & Cure is one of the few companies to make their own sticks with real hardwood chips.

