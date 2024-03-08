Casey’s is filling up its warmers with all-new sandwiches prepared fresh in stores every day. As the on-the-go guest becomes even more time-strapped, Casey’s is offering its new portable sandwich selection.

The sandwich lineup is a first for the third-largest convenience store and includes three all-new sandwiches — Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and the Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger, alongside an upgrade to the Breaded Pork Sandwich.

“Our guests will be delighted when they find all of these delicious sandwiches in our warmers now, including my personal favorite – the Spicy Crispy Chicken,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverages at Casey’s. “In partnership with our culinary and operations teams, and our suppliers, we nailed these new sandwiches. The guest feedback from our soft launch has been overwhelmingly positive and now we’re sharing with all of Casey’s Country that we are the place to get a high-quality sandwich when you’re on-the-go.”

The sandwich lineup:

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich — made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of red chili pepper and spices, served with dill pickle chips on a brioche-style bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich — made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of spices, served with dill pickle chips on a brioche-style bun.

Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger — topped with American cheese and served on a brioche-style bun.

Breaded Pork Sandwich — a pork fritter served on a brioche-style bun.

Source: Casey's General Stores