The Hormel Natural Choice brand team is unveiling a packaging redesign for its line of deli products that delivers a refreshed logo, a TrueTaste Commitment and a reduction of packaging materials used.

The brand's food-forward redesign features lighter packaging that will reduce the brand's usage of packaging materials by an estimated 337,000 pounds per year over prior packaging. This update is part of ongoing efforts by the brand's parent company, Hormel Foods, in focusing on reducing packaging materials, as outlined in the company's 20 By 30 Challenge goals.

"This redesign brings a fresh, new look to packaged lunch meat and delivers a craveable option that never compromises on flavor," said Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager of the Hormel Natural Choice brand. "Additionally, consumers can indulge in their meal knowing that we are taking action by changing our packaging to save on overall packaging materials used. We are proud to continue to deliver products with no preservatives, no nitrates or [nitrites] added."

When consumers see the TrueTaste Commitment, they know that meat from the Hormel Natural Choice brand has been packed, sealed and high-pressure processed to lock in natural flavor with no preservatives. High-pressure processing uses only cold water and high pressure to safely preserve food.

Consumers can find these new-look products from the Hormel Natural Choice brand at grocery retailers nationwide.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.