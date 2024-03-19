NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a record crowd in the house, attendees at the Annual Meat Conference 2024 saw the unveiling of 2024's Leaders of Tomorrow.

This year's class was introduced March 18 during the AMC 2024 opening general session. During her opening presentation, FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said AMC 2024 set a record for attendance, with more than 2,300 industry stakeholders attending. (FMI and the Meat Institute co-host the AMC event.)

The annual Leaders of Tomorrow recognition aims to call out 10 rising stars in the meat industry while giving them a chance to explore the latest developments in meat retailing, the latest trends in the meat category’s path to purchase, and networking with more than 2,000 industry leaders. To be considered for the Leaders of Tomorrow program, nominees must be:

an employee of a Meat Institute or FMI member company

40 years of age or younger at the time the application is received.

and have the support of senior management at an organization.

The Leaders of Tomorrow for 2024 are:

Kaylee Russell, Tyson Foods

Michael Yeater, Albertsons Cos.

Tammy Gonzalez, Cargill

Mike Van Drie, SpartanNash Co.

Nicole Koch, Seaboard Foods

Liz Holt, Pre Brands

Hillary Niblock, Superior Farms

Marie-Pier LaBarre, Cascades

Zachary Stadler, Associated Wholesale Grocers

Jennifer Hicks, Mitchell Grocery Corp.



