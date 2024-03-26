Veroni is releasing its Spring Charcuterie Board, a brand-new social video tutorial to celebrate the spring season.

"Springtime" is a video tutorial that is part of the social campaign "Veroni charcuterie boards: the Italian touch," designed to show the “ABCs” of charcuterie boards and suggest inventive ideas for menus. These tutorials show the art of Italian-style charcuterie board with five themed Italian-style cutting boards suitable for holiday parties or an “aperitivo” designed for pro charcuterie board makers.

The multichannel campaign is available on both the company's U.S. social media and Italian accounts, as well as on the company's websites.

Only one video is missing to complete the series — Discover the Taste of Italy.

Source: Veroni