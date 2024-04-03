MoistTech Corp. is announcing the IR3000-F series moisture sensors featuring cutting-edge NIR (Near Infrared) technology for accurate and reliable moisture analysis of virtually any product or raw material. The instant, continuous moisture measurement significantly enhances quality, productivity and energy efficiency.

The MoistTech state-of-the-art near-infrared technology delivers true, repeatable results year after year with little or no maintenance. Precalibrated in the factory with customer samples, the IR3000-F is guaranteed to never drift over time or need recalibration. Other technologies necessitate monthly or yearly calibrations that incur costs and result in downtime. Calibrations for up to 50 different products or product variations can be stored in each IR3000-F sensor.

Moreover, the accuracy of the IR3000-F is unaffected by most material variations such as height and color and by ambient temperature and lights. To ensure the most accurate moisture reading, MoistTech software automatically compensates for small gaps, inert material. foreign objects and conveyor surfaces. The IR3000-F utilizes cast aluminum enclosures to effectively disperse heat and ensure more accurate readings, in contrast to competing sensors that use polished steel, which holds and creates heat.

The IR3000-F generates an instant return on investment by enhancing product quality and consistency, while simultaneously boosting productivity through decreased downtime and waste. Dependable moisture measurement and control ensures that products contain the exact amount of moisture for ideal taste, appearance and shelf life.

Real-time, continuous moisture measurement enables operational personnel to make crucial, immediate adjustments to the production process. Furthermore, continuous NIR online moisture testing enables precise control of ovens, dryers, roasters and fryers to optimize the production process, resulting in substantial energy savings.

The IR3000-F sensor is a complete solution that is easy to install and integrate into existing production lines and does not require the purchase of any additional hardware or software. Its noncontact design minimizes contamination and maintenance, allowing for continuous operation without interfering with manufacturing processes.

Source: MoistTech Corp.