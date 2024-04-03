The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Perdue Farms, has awarded a $42,500 grant to aid the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Co. in the purchase of state-of-the-art emergency response equipment to serve Accomack County in Virginia.

“We’re grateful to Perdue for this generous gift to replace equipment that was purchased in 1994 and currently doesn’t meet today’s standards,” said Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Bagwell. “The new equipment — the jaws of life, stabilizing struts and lifting airbags — will be faster, lighter, and safer for our first responders and ensure that we can provide the best care to save lives in our community.”

The grant from the Perdue Foundation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities where Perdue associates live and work.

Perdue’s Accomac operations are in the Bloxom VFD’s response area. The 104-year-old Maryland-based company has had operations in Accomack County for more than 50 years. It employs more than 1,500 associates in the county and provides economic impact of nearly $440 million.

“At Perdue, we salute those who dedicate themselves to the service of others in our communities,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We appreciate the sacrifice of those men and women representing the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company and their efforts to keep Virginia’s Eastern Shore and our associates and neighbors safe. Knowing we can depend on Bloxom VFD gives us peace of mind. We’re happy to award this grant to the fire company.”

Source: Perdue Farms