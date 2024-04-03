To blast off Raising Cane's solar eclipse celebration, one customer will win Free Cane's for 20 Years. Those in the "Path of Toast-tality" — where the full eclipse can be viewed — will receive a free Texas toast with every combo purchased at one of the 190+ restaurants along the path.

Among the millions expected to travel to Dallas to see the total eclipse is the queen of space herself: Emily Calandrelli, also known as The Space Gal, who is an MIT engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host, New York Times Best Selling Author, and speaker. Having amassed more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 670,000 followers on Instagram, The Space Gal rose to popularity as a featured correspondent on Netflix's "Bill Nye Saves the World" and as executive producer and host of FOX's "Xploration Outer Space" in addition to authoring numerous picture, science experiment and chapter book series. Most recently, The Space Gal was seen at The White House doing Easter-themed experiments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Central on April 8, The Space Gal will greet fans, talk about all things outer space and work a "shift" at Raising Cane's at 7345 Gaston Ave.

The online entry site for Free Cane's for 20 Years opens eclipse morning, April 8, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern and closes at 11:59 p.m. Eastern the same day. The winner will be announced on or around April 10, 2024, and notified by email address or phone number provided during entry.

Source: Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC