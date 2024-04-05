The North American Renderers Association is announcing the election of two of its senior staff to key positions within The Global Feed LCA Institute. Kent Swisher, president and CEO of NARA, has been elected to the GFLI Board of Directors, while Dr. Charles Starkey, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at NARA, has been appointed to the GFLI Technical Management Committee.

The GFLI Board of Directors serves as the governing body of the institute, overseeing its operations and strategic direction. Comprised of industry professionals, the board is responsible for guiding the institute's activities and ensuring its mission is fulfilled effectively. Swisher's appointment to the board brings his wealth of experience and leadership to the role.

Starkey's election to the GFLI Technical Management Committee further strengthens the institute's technical expertise. As a committee member, Starkey will contribute his scientific knowledge and regulatory insight to support the development and validation of the Animal Nutrition Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) database, a cornerstone of GFLI's mission.

“NARA’s sustainability goals are aligned with GFLI,” said Swisher. “Dr. Starkey and I look forward to helping the institute with their important mission of environmental assessment and improvement.”

NARA’s dedication to advancing sustainability in the animal food, feed and nutrition sectors, combined with the industry knowledge and expertise that Swisher and Starkey will bring to the GFLI leadership, will be invaluable as the institute continues their mission of promoting environmental assessment and improvement.

Source: North American Renderers Association