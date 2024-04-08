USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation have approved approximately $363,000 in funding for three new research grants at two institutions through the Board Research Initiative Program. The topics and request for proposals were selected by the USPOULTRY board of directors. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee evaluated several research proposals and then recommended which proposals to fund to the board.

The research grants are as follows, and the research funding was made possible in part by donations to the USPOULTRY Foundation. The donations came from a wide range of poultry and egg companies, individuals and families to support the foundation’s mission of funding industry research and recruiting students into poultry careers.

The research grants include:

Necrotic Enteritis in Chickens: Understanding the Immunological Basis of Host Immunity to Develop Effective Non-Antibiotic Disease Prevention Approaches — North Carolina State University.

Cross-Sectional and Longitudinal Epidemiologic Investigations of Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale in Commercial Turkeys — Iowa State University.

Advancing Infectious Coryza Diagnosis and Control: Uncovering the Attenuated Pathogenicity and Potential Immunogenicity of Non‐Pathogenic Avibacterium paragallinarum (npAP) Isolates — Iowa State University.

The USPOULTRY Board Research Initiative was created by the boards of USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation to address current issues facing the poultry industry. The USPOULTRY Board Research Initiative operates alongside the USPOULTRY Comprehensive Research Program and augments the success of the existing program by focusing additional resources toward defined areas of research.

USPOULTRY and its foundation operate an extensive research program incorporating all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. Since the inception of the research program, USPOULTRY has reinvested more than $36 million into the industry in the form of research grants. More than 50 universities and federal and state facilities have received grants over the years.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association