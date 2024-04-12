What impact will global changes have on Canada’s feed industry? How can local solutions help the sector thrive? How can the feed industry address animal nutrition and feed security to build the sector of tomorrow?

Answers to these questions will be at the core of the 8th annual Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada, hosted by the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada.

Feed industry specialists, researchers and industry partners from across Canada and around the world are meeting in Winnipeg May 14–16.

“We are looking forward to hosting an outstanding conference,” said Rhett Arnason of More than Just Feed, vice chair of ANAC. “Today there are many changes impacting our sector, from the global to the local level. We have the opportunity to work together, share knowledge and drive progress to emerge as a leader in this new landscape. The ANCC will offer valuable perspectives on many of the key developments along with a robust technical program, networking opportunities, student events and more. We can’t wait to welcome our feed industry community to Winnipeg – a fitting location as a major hub of our country’s feed grains sector and agricultural community.”

With a conference theme of “Animal nutrition and feed security: global changes and local approaches,” the event will showcase ideas and insights on many key issues, trends and developments. “As researchers and feed industry representatives, it is always valuable to come together to share our unique perspectives,” said Dr. Greg Page of Huvepharma, ANCC program chair. “Our program promises to inform our shared knowledge while stimulating fresh thinking on how we can work together for a successful and sustainable future.”

The ANCC agenda includes a preconference symposium on global developments such as the road to net-zero livestock production and transforming sustainability from concept to application. It also features plenary sessions offering big picture insights from speakers on topics such as factors influencing the quality of dietary proteins and the future of food and its implications for animal agriculture.

The event also includes focused monogastric and ruminant sessions, industry partner exhibitors and strong graduate-student participation, including a new opportunity for students to present the value of their upcoming research to industry. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s feed industry innovators and leaders,” said Dr. Anna Rogiewicz of University of Manitoba, ANCC academic chair. The conference is bolstered by strong sponsorship support that makes the breadth and depth of the event possible.

“We are very fortunate to have tremendous support from our industry partners,” said Brittany Wood of Canola Council of Canada, ANCC sponsorship chair. There are still sponsorship opportunities available, including participation in the industry partner showcase and becoming an exclusive sponsor of one of the conference speakers.

Source: Animal Nutrition Conference of Canada