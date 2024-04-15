Land O'Frost Inc., a brand of presliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, is announcing the return of hard salami to its Land O’Frost Premium product range. This comeback comes in response to customer demand.

Hard salami has long been a fan-favorite among Land O’Frost customers. The decision to reintroduce this product was driven by Land O'Frost's commitment to meeting the evolving tastes and preferences of its consumers. The updated hard salami undergoes an improved cure for a softer texture.

"We are excited to bring back Hard Salami to our Land O’Frost Premium line," said Brandon Stephenson, brand manager for Land O’Frost Premium Meat. "Our customers have been eagerly requesting its return, and we are thrilled to deliver on their desires. We take pride in offering a wide variety of high-quality deli meats, and the reintroduction of Hard Salami further solidifies our commitment to providing exceptional products that satisfy our customers' needs and our purpose to make each day more fulfilling than the last."

The product is anticipated to be available at retailers nationwide including Food Lion, multiple divisions of Kroger, Spartan Nash, AWG, Meijer and several others. This widespread availability ensures that Land O’Frost Premium Hard Salami will be easily accessible to consumers from coast to coast.

Source: Land O'Frost