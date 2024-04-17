Meat snack provider Jack Link’s is announcing the launch of its latest innovation: Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix.

Jack Link’s Protein Snacks new Bloody Mary Mixes. Photo: Business Wire

The mix comes in three flavors:

Original: A balance of tomato spices, natural heat and a hint of smoke flavor.

Dill: The pickle flavor is paired with smoky notes and robust tomato flavor, giving it a smooth and clean finish.

Habanero: The heat builds yet is not overpowering based on the natural sweetness from the habanero pepper. This blend is bold, while maintaining its approachable nature.

“We’re excited to introduce our new Bloody Mary Mix, a bold new addition to our lineup that brings together the best of both worlds - our iconic meat snacks and the classic Bloody Mary cocktail. After all, the only thing that makes our meat stick better is eating it with a Bloody Mary,” said Holly LaVallie, senior vice president of marketing. “With our unique blend of flavors including Original, Dill and Habanero, we’re confident that Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix will become a staple at brunch tables and cocktail bars everywhere.”

Jack Link’s Bloody Mary Mix is available for purchase nationwide, including at JackLinks.com.

Source: Link Snacks Inc.