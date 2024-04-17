The National Institute for Animal Agriculture recently welcomed members and guests to Kansas City, Mo., for the 2024 Annual Conference, The Next Generation of Animal Agriculture. More than 120 guests joined the conference to connect with fellow animal-agriculture leaders to explore and discuss gaps in animal-agriculture technology and innovation and solutions to encourage continuous improvement in today’s food system. Additionally, industry leaders were honored, and new directors were elected.

Animal agriculture benefits from those who consistently go above and beyond for the industry. Each year at Annual Conference, NIAA recognizes those outstanding professionals. The Chairman’s and President’s Awards recognize animal-agriculture leaders who have been especially supportive, inspiring and trusted by leaders within NIAA and have contributed significantly to its success. Animal agriculture advocates use their voice and platforms to push animal agriculture forward. The Meritorious Service Award is presented to animal-agriculture leaders who have invested their career to advancing the sector and is the longest standing award, first presented in 1965. The 2024 honorees were:

Chairman’s Award - Dr. Michael Short, animal industry director - Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

President’s Award - Dr. Heather Fowler, director of producer and public health - National Pork Board

Advocate for Animal Agriculture Award - Animal Agriculture Alliance

Meritorious Service Award - Dr. Karen Jordan, large animal veterinarian and dairy owner - Dairy Farmers of America

NIAA confirmed the following new board members during the annual membership meeting:

Polly Ruhland, agriculture consultant

Dr. Jack Shere, USDA - APHIS

Dr. Stephanie Ward, North Carolina State University

NIAA’s Annual Conference sessions featured keynotes exploring innovation, leaders from the second Cohort of the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders, council meetings with topical speakers and an update and roundtable from industry experts about H5N1.

The speaker and panelist list included:

Keynotes Dr. Bill Weldon, WCW Animal Health Consulting LLC Daniel Foy, AgriGates

HPAI (H5N1) Roundtable Dr. Megin Nichols, The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Department of Agriculture Dr. Brandon Treichler, consulting veterinarian

Equine Working Group American Horse Council

Animal Agriculture Innovation & Investment Working Group Paul Koffman, Merck Animal Health Connie Bowen, Farmhand Ventures Kimberly Young, KC Animal Health Corridor

Animal Disease Issues & Emergency Management Council Dr. Isadora Machado, Iowa State University Dr. David Renter, Kansas State University Dr. Chang-Won Lee, U.S. National Poultry Research Center, USDA Dr. Jayme Souza-Neto, Kansas State University

Sustainability Council Austin Gellings, Association of Equipment Manufacturers Deke Alkire, sustainability consultant Jill Brokaw, National Pork Board

Animal Identification & Information Systems Council Alex Acheson, U.S. CattleTrace

Antibiotics Council Discussed upcoming Antibiotics Symposium



The Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders Capstone Project topics included:

Pre-Competitive Environments

Politics of the Minority

Organizational Excellence

Protein Co-Existence

To learn more about the award honorees or board members, visit www.AnimalAgriculture.org or contact Morgan Young, director of communications and outreach for NIAA, at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org.

Source: NIAA