Monogram Foods is announcing the appointment of Larry Elliott as executive vice president & chief supply chain officer. Elliott oversees Monogram’s corporate operations functions, including food safety & quality assurance; engineering; environmental, health & safety; strategic sourcing; logistics and customer service; continuous improvement; and research and development.

“After an extensive search, we are very fortunate to have Larry join our team,” said Monogram Foods’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Karl Schledwitz. “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in supply chain management. With Larry’s proven track record of success in optimizing supply chain operations, driving efficiency, and fostering innovation, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company.”

Elliott’s role is part of Monogram’s strategy to drive margin improvement and foster continued growth. His appointment will enable these objectives and strengthen the company’s supply chain initiatives through cost optimization, inventory management, supplier relationships, sustainability and streamlined processes to deliver sustained growth.

Elliott comes to Monogram following a 20-plus year career at the Kellogg Co., where he was continuously promoted because of the results he achieved in various areas of plant operations. Most recently, he served as vice president of supply chain network transformation as part of the transformation of the Kellogg Co. into two companies, Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co. Prior to this, he worked as the vice president of ready-to-eat cereal supply chain for North America and was the plant manager of Kellogg’s largest plant in Battle Creek, Mich., which produced approximately $1 billion in cereal volume annually. At Kellogg, he also had an overseas assignment in South Africa, where he led the supply chain team.

Elliott attended Central Missouri State University and the Community College of the Air Force and received his Six Sigma Green Belt certification from Villanova University. He is based in the Memphis, Tenn., headquarters of Monogram Foods.

Source: Monogram Foods