Country Archer Provisions will debut two cheese-infused products at Sweets & Snacks Expo: Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks, a protein extension to the line of bite-sized mini sticks, and Cheese-Infused Smoked Sausages. The brand will be exhibiting at booth #20318.
The new products:
- Country Archer's 16-count Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks – Crafted with high-quality, 100% grass-fed beef and infused with real cheddar cheese, each 0.5-ounce stick offers 4 grams of protein per serving. Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience or lunchbox additions.
- Country Archer's Zero-Sugar Cheese-Infused Smoked Sausages – Crafted from a blend of 100% grass-fed beef and antibiotic-free pork, each bite is filled with real cheddar cheese. With 8 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar and 110 calories per serving, these wholesome smoked sausages are free from preservatives, MSG, nitrites and nitrates.
Source: Country Archer Provisions
