Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson is announcing the second annual winners of its “Golden Rule” college scholarship program through the Nelson-Jameson Foundation. Two students, Cierra Warren and Nicholas Dupree, were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship toward college expenses. The Nelson-Jameson Foundation’s Scholarship Program provides family members of Nelson-Jameson employees the opportunity to apply for scholarships at accredited two- or four-year colleges. As part of the application process, students are required to include an essay outlining ways that they live by the principles of Nelson-Jameson’s “Golden Rule” culture – a focus on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity and kindness, with a commitment to operating ethically with respect for people, the community and the environment.

Cierra Warren is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield and pursuing a degree in elementary education. Her mother, Amy Warren, is a buyer in the maintenance, repair, and operations department in Nelson-Jameson's Marshfield headquarters. Nicholas Dupree attends Oklahoma Panhandle State University and is studying both history and education. His father, Robert Dupree, is the branch manager at Nelson-Jameson’s distribution center in Amarillo, Texas.

“We are delighted to congratulate Cierra and Nicholas on their well-deserved Nelson-Jameson Golden Rule scholarships and offer support for their educational journeys and career dreams,” said Amanda Nelson Sasse, president of the Nelson-Jameson Foundation. “Nelson-Jameson has been a family-owned company for more than 76 years, and these scholarships are one way we extend a sense of family to our employees while fostering generational opportunity.”

An independent committee of former educators reviewed the applications and selected the winners. Criteria included: status as a first-generation college student, active community involvement and/or volunteer experience, and three essays – one describing why the scholarship was important to them, another on career objectives and a third on how they live Nelson-Jameson’s Golden Rule values. The scholarship program will continue to run annually, with each year’s winners announced in May.

