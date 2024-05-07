Following its September 2023 acquisition by Hillenbrand, Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials is transitioning its name and brand to Coperion. The full legal change to Coperion will be completed by Aug. 1, 2024.

Coperion is an operating company of Hillenbrand with 140 years of experience in some of the world’s most critical processing industries. Schenck Process FPM has contributed an integral part to its divisions, which support processing solutions for manufacturing in polymers/performance materials, food, health & nutrition and aftermarket sales & services.

Schenck Process FPM expertise, team members, manufacturing sites, test and innovation centers, and technologies remain in place. This includes flagship brands such as Raymond and Bartlett-Snow, Stock, Baker Perkins, Kemutec and Mucon. Customers can experience a seamless transition bolstered by more resources and broader technology capabilities available through Coperion.

“The acquisition of Schenck Process FPM in 2023 has been an essential step for the development of Coperion toward a more diversified company and an expanded footprint. With the transition of the FPM brand name under Coperion, we take the next step in our journey,” said Ulrich Bartel, president of Coperion.

“Aligning more closely with Coperion reflects a significant opportunity for us to combine our strengths and offer customers access to a broader portfolio of solutions, technologies and services,” said Matthew Craig, vice president and general manager, Schenck Process FPM. “This wider range of complementary technologies and increased scale makes us even more capable of delivering value.”

The evolution to the Coperion name and brand begins with the schenckprocessfpm.com digital domain shifting to coperion.com. The company’s website and emails, including those from technology brands such as Baker Perkins, will change. The new website is available at coperion.com/fpm.

Sources: Coperion; Schenck Process FPM