Since 2011, Atlantic Sapphire ASA has worked to revolutionize the seafood industry with a proprietary aquaculture system to sustainably deliver ocean-safe seafood across North America. Now the company is pushing boundaries even further, announcing it will be joining the Florida Power & Light Co. SolarTogether Program in an effort to decrease its electric carbon footprint by offsetting 45% of its total energy consumption with solar.

The Norwegian-founded company has already transformed salmon farming with its innovative Bluehouse technology. With water sourced from the Floridian Aquifer, the fish is sustainably raised and delivered fresh from the Sunshine State, resulting in a lower carbon footprint than imported salmon, with no airfreight needed. Becoming part of the FPL SolarTogether community is another step the company is taking toward a more environmentally conscious production.

"Our company is committed to working with FPL to reduce carbon emissions derived from energy consumption from its operations," said Johan Andreassen, CEO for Atlantic Sapphire. "We believe that the best way to place aquaculture at the forefront is by reaching efficiencies at every level."

FPL SolarTogether is a voluntary subscription program designed to give all FPL customers an opportunity to experience the financial and environmental benefits of homegrown solar energy, without having to put panels on their roof and with no upfront costs. Participants pay a fixed monthly subscription cost and receive escalating monthly bill credits based on the solar energy generated from FPL's community solar energy centers throughout Florida. While their subscription cost remains fixed, their credit increases every year, helping to lower customers' bills over time.

"We are excited to welcome Atlantic Sapphire to the FPL SolarTogether program to help them meet their energy and sustainability goals," said Tim Oliver, vice president of development for FPL. "We applaud their commitment to supporting the continued growth of diverse energy sources right here in Florida that help keep our air and water clean now and for years to come."

Source: Atlantic Sapphire