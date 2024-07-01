With U.S. red-meat exports reaching record levels in Mexico, USMEF held the inaugural U.S. Red Meat Symposium in Mexico City on June 13-14, 2024, to examine its economic and political climate, highlight the market’s continued growth potential and explore emerging opportunities for U.S. red meat. USMEF Chair Randy Spronk and Secretary/Treasurer Dave Bruntz participated, along with key USMEF staff from Mexico and the Denver headquarters, to emphasize the industry’s commitment to this critical market.

“Mexico is a very important customer for us, especially with its potential for undervalued cuts,” said Spronk. “The turnout for this symposium was outstanding, we even had to limit the number of importers who could attend. I expect it will become a recurring event for the industry.”

An important component of the symposium was the face-to-face networking opportunities for U.S. suppliers and Mexican importers, including product displays and samplings. Also featured were influential speakers who offered assessments on U.S.-Mexico trade relations, Mexico’s agricultural production and digital trends in the meat industry.

"There’s uncertainty on exporters’ minds related to the recent presidential election, while importers were asking about our cattle cycle,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “But mostly, buyers and sellers were talking about demand. Some may see Mexico as a mature market, but it is still a growing market. As reflected by the market tours, presentations and trade discussions these past two days, there are new and emerging opportunities here for our products.”

Jonn Slette, the director of USDA’s Agricultural Trade Office in Mexico City, also sees Mexico as a growth market.

“I would say that Mexico is still a developing market. Over 60% of Mexicans are still at or below the poverty line and as they move into the middle class, that’s where our growth is going to be,” said Slette.

Funding support for the symposium was provided by the National Pork Board, the Beef Checkoff Program, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, Nebraska Beef Council and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation