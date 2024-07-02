Wixon, a manufacturer of dry and liquid custom taste solutions, is announcing the completion of a six-month-long, $1.83 million renovation to its R&D Technical Center.

“This project is a strategic investment in our future and, more importantly, in the success of our customers,” said Peter Gottsacker, president, Wixon Inc. “The goal of this renovation was to transition the facility from a technical center to a welcoming customer activation center where we can support our growing customer base and meet customer speed-to-market needs.”

The 6,981-square-foot facility is dedicated to innovation, featuring improved facilities for customer work sessions, enhancing customer engagement and adding value. Redesigned ergonomic workstations with individual environmental air-handling modules were optimized for process flow and to further support collaboration in application innovation. Other additions include two advanced sample spray dryer units, which build on the company’s strategic directive to offer custom flavor solutions focused on quality and faster sample turnarounds.

“We are thrilled to debut the transformation of our Technical Center,” said Denise Baldeh, director of R&D at Wixon. “This renovation not only elevates our technical capabilities but also creates an inviting environment for our customers and employees. The upgraded facility underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

The expansion of the R&D Technical Center resulted in the creation of 36 new jobs within the company’s operations and technical groups. “With the new staff, we will be able to offer enhanced value-added custom flavor systems, plus improved segregation and GMP protocols, ensuring market-ready samples and supporting quick market entry for customers,” said Gottsacker. “Over the past few years, Wixon has experienced remarkable growth, driven by our unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

Source: Wixon Inc.