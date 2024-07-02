Smithfield Foods delivered 34,000 pounds of protein to Rock Valley, Iowa, to provide free, restaurant-quality hot meals to victims, first responders and volunteers impacted by severe flooding across Northwest Iowa.

As a local employer with more than 600 employees in nearby Sioux Center and Orange City, Iowa, Smithfield delivered the protein donation to Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth, Va.-based nonprofit that deploys to disaster zones across America. Donated food items included loins, ribs and pork chops and will provide over 140,000 servings of protein.

"Recent catastrophic flooding has left many of our Northwest Iowa neighbors without basic necessities like electricity, drinking water and food," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "By partnering with Mercy Chefs, we're able to provide support and hope for our neighbors in critical times of need as the community continues to recover from storm damage."

Mercy Chefs' mobile kitchen and smoker will be serving restaurant-quality meals in Rock Valley, Iowa, to anyone in the community in need. The team will also distribute meals to those unable to make it to the base of operations.

"As we respond to the heartbreaking disaster in Iowa, we are incredibly grateful to Smithfield Foods for standing with us," said Chef Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. "Their support enables us to provide thousands of high-quality, chef-prepared meals to those suffering through this crisis."

Smithfield's hunger-relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. Smithfield donated nearly 28 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.